UP: 2 youths drown in river Saryu

Two youths lost their lives after they drowned in the Saryu river in Duha Bihra village of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. Mohan Prasad Goad, a resident of Rajpur village said his son Dheeraj and nephew Mohit had come to Duha Bihra village to meet their relatives.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-05-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:57 IST
Two youths lost their lives after they drowned in the Saryu river in Duha Bihra village of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. According to police, on Friday afternoon, Mohit (18) and Dheeraj (19) had gone to take a bath in the river and subsequently, they went missing.

Police deployed divers to find them and their bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. Both the deceased were residents of Rajpur village in the Ubhanv police station area. Mohan Prasad Goad, a resident of Rajpur village said his son Dheeraj and nephew Mohit had come to Duha Bihra village to meet their relatives. Police said both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

