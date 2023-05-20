Youth killed after car fells into ditch

A 22-year-old youth was killed and three others were injured when their car fell into a ditch while avoiding a collision with a speeding motorcycle on the national highway in this Uttar Pradesh district Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the Jagdishpur police station area. The car carrying Mohammad Akil (22) and three others fell into a ditch after hitting a roadside tree while avoiding a collision with a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Maraucha village, In-charge Inspector Jagdishpur Rakesh Kumar said.

While Mohammad Aqil died, three others were injured and admitted to hospital, he said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)