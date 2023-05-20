Left Menu

UP: 3 of family sentenced to rigourous imprisonment for dowry death

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Friday sentenced the husband Punwashi Yadav, his mother and his sister all residents of Patrengwa village under the Kotwali police station area.

UP: 3 of family sentenced to rigourous imprisonment for dowry death
A local court here has sentenced three members of a family to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a dowry death. Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Friday sentenced the husband Punwashi Yadav, his mother and his sister – all residents of Patrengwa village under the Kotwali police station area. Assistant district government counsel (ADGC) Sarveshwar Mani Tripathi on Saturday said the father of the deceased woman, Ramasre Yadav had filed a report that on April 6, 1993, his daughter Shyama Yadav (19) was set on fire for not fulfilling the dowry demand. Her husband and her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the gifts and dowry given at the time of marriage, forced her to ask her father to give them Rs 5,000 and a motorcycle. Shyama Yadav told her father about all this and complained that her in-laws were not giving her food. Despite several negotiations, there was no change in the behaviour of her in-laws. The marriage took place in 1987. On February 22, 1993, Ramasre (the victim's father) received a message about Shyama's death. The police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Act and filed a chargesheet, the Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) said. On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava sentenced the husband Punwashi Yadav, his mother and his sister to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the dowry death of Shyama Yadav.

