Left Menu

Woman shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:12 IST
Woman shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Firozabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified assailants shot dead a woman from close range in Tilak Nagar locality here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Uma Devi, 35, they said.

Devi was walking to a hospital with her husband when motorcycle-borne assailants came there and shot her from close range, said Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, who inspected the crime scene.

She sustained serious head injuries, he said.

Devi was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the police said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the assailants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023