Woman shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Firozabad
Unidentified assailants shot dead a woman from close range in Tilak Nagar locality here on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased was identified as Uma Devi, 35, they said.
Devi was walking to a hospital with her husband when motorcycle-borne assailants came there and shot her from close range, said Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, who inspected the crime scene.
She sustained serious head injuries, he said.
Devi was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared her dead, the police said.
CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the assailants, they said.
