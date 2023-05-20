U'khand: Translocated tigress released from enclosure

A tigress translocated recently from Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve was released from its enclosure in the Motichoor range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in this Uttarakhand district on Saturday.

The big cat was let out in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said efforts are being made to make the tiger reserve a hub of tourism for people to visit and experience its beauty.

Steps are being taken consistently to strike a balance between ecology and economy, the chief minister said.

The tigress was translocated from the core zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji on May 16 and kept temporarily in an enclosure for acclimatising itself to the new location before being released, RTR Director Saket Badola said.

This is the third big cat to be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji. A tiger and a tigress were translocated last to RTR in 2021, following which this process was put on hold until now after one of them escaped from an enclosure, dropping its radio collar behind.

This is the first big cat to be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji after the NTCA's permission to resume the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)