Indian Terrain Fashions reports Q4 net loss at Rs 6.10 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:13 IST
Indian Terrain Fashions reports Q4 net loss at Rs 6.10 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, manufacturer and retailer of men's apparel brands, has recorded a net loss of Rs 6.10 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based company registered a net profit of Rs 6.46 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 7.09 crore as against a net loss of Rs 2.20 crore recorded a year ago.

The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 127.45 crore from Rs 109.81 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the total income of the company surged to Rs 506.31 crore from Rs 343.64 crore registered in the same period of last year.

In a BSE filing, the company said the Board of Directors at its meeting on Friday approved the reappointment of Charath Ram Narasimhan as the managing director while Venkatesh Rajagopal as Chairman and Whole Time Director of the company with effect from August 8, 2023.

The company informed the cessation of 'Kalpathi' S Suresh as an independent director with effect from May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

