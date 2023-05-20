Left Menu

NC complaint registered against two Amazon India officials for non-cooperation in Gujarat CID's cyber fraud probes

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:46 IST
NC complaint registered against two Amazon India officials for non-cooperation in Gujarat CID's cyber fraud probes
Since it was an NC complaint, the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID had sought the court's permission to go ahead with the investigation, said a CID release. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a non cognizable (NC) complaint against two nodal officers of e-commerce giant Amazon India for allegedly not sharing information regarding pending cyber fraud cases, a police official said on Saturday.

The NC complaint was registered on January 17 against Amazon India's nodal officers Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma under Indian Penal Code sections 175 and 176, which provide for punishment for those who ''intentionally omit'' to produce a document or information to a public servant despite being legally bound to produce it.

Since it was an NC complaint, the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID had sought the court's permission to go ahead with the investigation, said a CID release.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Gandhinagar on May 19 gave permission, following which both the nodal officers were served notices asking them to appear before the CID, the release informed.

It said the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID has created a special coordination team to help cyber fraud victims get back their money or stop the fraudsters from withdrawing the money from the victim's bank account or wallet.

Since some time, Cyber Crime Cell Deputy Superintendent of Police BM Tank had been requesting Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma to furnish information about pending cases related to Amazon India that were reported under the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), said the release.

Though Tank had served notices to them under sections 91 and 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on several occasions to furnish this information, the two did not respond and ''intentionally'' refrained from furnishing information in time, the CID release said.

They also refused to cooperate when the police official sent them a notice saying they will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC, said the release.

Due to the non-cooperation of these nodal officers, the state CID could not stop money of victims from going into the hands of fraudsters, the release informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023