MP: Three dead after oil tanker hits motorcycle in Bhind
Three persons were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle was hit by an oil tanker in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.The incident took place on Bhind-Gwalior highway number 719 near Bahua village, Mehgaon police station inspector Ravinder Sharma told PTI.Three persons identified as Ajay Jatav 19, Srichand Jatav 55 and Mamta Jatav 28 died on the spot.
