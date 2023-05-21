Left Menu

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:52 IST
Three IEDs seized in Jharkhand Chaibasa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces, during the ongoing operation against Maoists in the region, unearthed the IEDs planted on a kutcha road between Indurupa and Paprida villages in Karaikela police station, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

The IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Earlier, six villagers, including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, were killed and over 18 people, including security personnel, were injured in IED explosions since the ongoing operation was launched in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

