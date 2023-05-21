Left Menu

Three killed as pickup van runs over motorcycle in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 13:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three youths were killed when a pickup van ran over the motorcycle they were riding in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Agarpara area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata when the trio was moving towards Khardaha in the morning, a police officer said.

The three youths, who hailed from Khardaha, had stopped at Tentultala bus shelter for some time and as soon as they resumed their journey, a pickup van hit the motorcycle from behind and fled the spot, he said.

The trio, identified as Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali and Karan Singh, was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

CCTV footages are being checked and further investigation is underway, he added.

