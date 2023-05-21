Left Menu

Biden sees shift in relations with China 'shortly', says G7 wants to de-risk, not decouple

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:56 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said the Group of Seven nations were agreed in their approach to China and the need to diversify their supply chains so they are not dependent on one country.

"We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," Biden told a news conference.

He added that he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "shortly" after strains caused by an incident earlier this year when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

