South Korea, Germany to sign military information-sharing pact - Yoon
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 18:22 IST
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that South Korea and Germany would soon sign a military information-sharing pact to expand their defence cooperation.
Yoon made the remarks following his summit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
