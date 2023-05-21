Man, son dead as speeding car hits their motorcycle in Ramgarh

Three people were killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The driver of a trailer truck, on the way to Ramgarh from Ranchi, was killed and his assistant was injured as the vehicle collided head-on with another truck in Chutupalu Valley, they said.

The injured person was sent to the Medanta Hospital in Ranchi for treatment, police said.

A 55-year-old man and his son were critically injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the Civil Court Chowk.

They were heading towards Ranchi from their village, Kundrukala, when the accident happened.

They were first admitted to a nearby hospital, but doctors referred them to the Medanta Hospital. Upon their arrival at the Medanta Hospital, they were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)