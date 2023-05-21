Left Menu

Man, son dead as speeding car hits their motorcycle in Ramgarh

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:12 IST
Three people were killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The driver of a trailer truck, on the way to Ramgarh from Ranchi, was killed and his assistant was injured as the vehicle collided head-on with another truck in Chutupalu Valley, they said.

The injured person was sent to the Medanta Hospital in Ranchi for treatment, police said.

A 55-year-old man and his son were critically injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the Civil Court Chowk.

They were heading towards Ranchi from their village, Kundrukala, when the accident happened.

They were first admitted to a nearby hospital, but doctors referred them to the Medanta Hospital. Upon their arrival at the Medanta Hospital, they were declared brought dead, police said.

