Top Ukraine general visits front line near Bakhmut, thanks troops

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:49 IST
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces said on Sunday he had visited front-line positions near the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, where he thanked troops defending the area.

In a Telegram post, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi also said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance along the flanks of the ruined city.

