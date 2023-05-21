Top Ukraine general visits front line near Bakhmut, thanks troops

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces said on Sunday he had visited front-line positions near the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, where he thanked troops defending the area.

In a Telegram post, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi also said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance along the flanks of the ruined city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)