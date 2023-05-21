‘Yoga Mahotsav’ to be held in Hyderabad on May 27

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, is hosting a grand ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ at Parade Ground here on May 27.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, various events are being organised to encourage citizens to not only adopt Yoga in their personal life, but also to showcase to the world the rich heritage of Yoga in our country, an official release said here.

He said under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a significant milestone was achieved in 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Kishan Reddy further said that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao have been invited for ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ event.

Several Central Ministers including Sarbananda Sonowal, Anurag Singh Thakur are expected to participate in the event.

More than 20,000 Yoga enthusiasts along with celebrities, sportspersons and senior officials from the State and Centre are likely to participate in the event, the release added.

