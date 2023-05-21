Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL30 PM-COVID-HEALTH INFRA **** Covid pandemic highlighted many gaps in global health architecture: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted many gaps in the global health architecture and asserted that building resilience in global systems needs a collective effort. **** BOM13 GJ-SHAH-MODI **** Cong insulted OBCs, but BJP gave first PM from this community to country: Shah on Modi Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the opposition Congress of harassing and insulting the Other Backward Classes during its rule at the Centre, and asserted that it was the BJP that gave the first OBC prime minister to the country in the form of Narendra Modi. **** DEL27 RAHUL-LD PARLIAMENT BUILDING **** President, not PM, should inaugurate new Parliament building: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the president should inaugurate the new Parliament building and not the prime minister. **** DEL31 NITISH-4THLD KEJRIWAL **** Ordinance row: As Nitish extends support, Kejriwal says defeating bill in RS will be semi-final for 2024 polls New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called for opposition unity to take on the BJP as the JD(U) leader met the AAP convenor at his residence here and extended ''complete support'' to him in the ongoing face-off with the Centre over the control of administrative services. **** DEL25 KEJRIWAL-ORDINANCE-OPPOSITION LEADERS **** Services row: Kejriwal to meet Mamata, Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray this week to seek support New Delhi: Locked in a bitter tussle with the Centre over the control of administrative services, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet the chiefs of the TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP this week seeking their support. **** DEL24 CONG-ELECTIONS **** Buoyed by Karnataka victory, Congress preps for next round of assembly polls; Kharge calls crucial meet on May 24 New Delhi: After a stunning victory in Karnataka, the focus of Congress leadership has shifted to the next round of assembly elections where the party is locked in a direct contest with the BJP in some states. **** DEL22 CONG-2NDLD RAJIV GANDHI **** Cong leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary; call him 'great son of India' New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. **** DEL9 SIBAL-OPPN UNITY **** Opposition unity requires much more than optics, needs common agenda: Sibal New Delhi: With a significant number of Opposition leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said Opposition unity requires much more than optics of this nature and stressed the need for meeting of minds, a common agenda and sacrificing partisan interests. **** DES44 DL-BJP-KEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal seeking support from those he once branded corrupt: 6 Delhi BJP MPs at joint presser New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging he was seeking support of the leaders he once branded corrupt, to cover up the ''corruption of his own government''. **** DES36 CONG-KEJRIWAL MAKEN **** Kejriwal should follow Sheila Dikshit model of engaging with officers rather than mistreating them: Ajay Maken New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should follow the ''Sheila Dikshit model'' of engaging with officers respectfully, holding dialogues with them rather than ''mistreating'' them, and persuading them to work for the city's advancement. **** DEL26 NIA-NAXAL-ARREST **** Top Naxal commander from Jharkhand arrested in Delhi: NIA New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Dinesh Gope, the self-styled supremo of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), an agency spokesperson said on Sunday. **** DEL23 NIA-JK-ARREST **** J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests JeM operative as part of its crackdown in Kashmir Srinagar: An operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, who was allegedly passing secret information about the movement of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, an NIA official said on Sunday. **** MDS17 KL-LDF-UDF **** Kerala's LDF govt progress card factually incorrect, full of hypocrisy: Opposition UDF Kochi: The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Sunday said the progress card of achievements released by the ruling Left front in the state was ''factually incorrect'' and ''full of hypocrisy''. **** BOM12 MH-WANKHEDE-LD CBI **** Cruise drug bust bribery case: CBI quizzes Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours on 2nd day Mumbai: Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede was questioned for more than five hours on the second day in a row on Sunday by CBI probing the alleged Rs 25 crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said. **** CAL16 RAIL-VANDE BHARAT-STORM **** Tree branches fall on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat amid storm, cracks windshield Kolkata/ Bhubaneswar: Tree branches fell on the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express during a storm in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday, and got entangled with its pantograph, besides cracking its windshield, officials said. **** LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-EMPLOYEE-DOCUMENTS **** No sympathy for employees submitting forged documents: HC New Delhi: Employees guilty of submitting forged documents to their employer have to be dealt with strictly and no sympathy or compassion can be shown to such persons, the Delhi High Court has observed while upholding the dismissal of a woman from service. **** LGD3 GREEN-PANEL-KUSHAK DRAIN **** NGT sets up committee to resolve issue of sewage, toxic gas in Delhi's Kushak drain New Delhi: Observing that channelising, treating and using sewage scientifically is the responsibility of statutory authorities, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a committee to resolve the issue of sewage and toxic gas release from south Delhi's Kushak drain. **** LGD4 GREEN-CONCLUSION-WASTE MANAGEMENT **** Solid and liquid waste management: NGT says high priority to issue, strict monitoring the way forward New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has concluded its proceedings on the issue of solid and liquid waste management by all states and Union territories, and said the way forward is to provide high priority to the subject and carry out strict monitoring. **** FOREIGN FGN65 G7-BLINKEN-JAISHANKAR **** PM Modi's visit will celebrate 'deep partnership' between India and US: Blinken Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US next month will celebrate the ''deep partnership'' between the two countries, America's top diplomat said on Sunday as he met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar here. **** FGN61 PM-G7-2NDLD UKRAINE **** Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he views the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values and not of politics or economy even as he called for respecting international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. **** FGN42 UK-SUNAK-MODI-FTA **** Modi, Sunak agree to work towards 'ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and agreed for their trade teams to continue at pace towards an "ambitious" deal, Downing Street said. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN58 P&G-PM-ARRIVAL **** PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with his counterpart James Marape. ****

