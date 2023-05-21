Left Menu

PM Modi on mission to make India more respectable in world: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world and the gesture of the head of a state seeking his autograph and another touching his feet shows the respect Modi is getting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.Shah made these comments while addressing a function to launch various projects of the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at Chharodi village on the outskirts of the city.Our PM visited six countries in six days and met heads of various countries.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:43 IST
PM Modi on mission to make India more respectable in world: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world and the gesture of the head of a state seeking his autograph and another touching his feet shows the respect Modi is getting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

Shah made these comments while addressing a function to launch various projects of the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at Chharodi village on the outskirts of the city.

''Our PM visited six countries in six days and met heads of various countries. It is truly remarkable to see the respect he is getting. While the head of a state sought his autograph, another touched his feet to seek his blessings,'' he said.

He was referring to the Quad meeting when US and Australian leaders spoke to PM Modi about 'requests' they were getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month's state visit to Washington DC and Sydney on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the Australian prime minister remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.

To this, Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.

In another incident, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched Modi's feet as a mark of respect when he reached that country on his maiden visit.

''This honour received by the PM is also of 130 crore citizens, especially of Gujaratis. PM Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world. I am confident that his efforts will make India more acceptable in the world,'' Shah added.

Some of the projects launched by Shah included a sewerage pumping station, a fire station, a library, a lake beautification project and a shelter for the homeless among others.

On the occasion, Shah also took part in the online draw of 2,501 houses built for the lower income group (LIG) citizens by the AMC. Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off electric state transport buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023