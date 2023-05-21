MP: Man booked after video shows him torturing peacock by plucking feathers

Police have registered a case against a man in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after he was seen in a video purportedly torturing a peacock by plucking its feathers, an official said.

The video that surfaced on social media shows the man pulling out the bird's feathers in a brutal manner. Based on the video, the police filed the case against the man, who is a resident of Rithi town in Katni, a forest official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFP) Gaurav Sharma said a Gujarat-based NGO had shared the video of the man torturing the peacock a couple of days back, following which the forest department launched an investigation.

On the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle seen in the video, the man was identified to be a resident of Rithi town, he said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, Sharma said, adding that the police are looking for the accused.

