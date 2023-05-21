Left Menu

MP: Man booked after video shows him torturing peacock by plucking feathers

PTI | Katni | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:51 IST
MP: Man booked after video shows him torturing peacock by plucking feathers
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a man in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after he was seen in a video purportedly torturing a peacock by plucking its feathers, an official said.

The video that surfaced on social media shows the man pulling out the bird's feathers in a brutal manner. Based on the video, the police filed the case against the man, who is a resident of Rithi town in Katni, a forest official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFP) Gaurav Sharma said a Gujarat-based NGO had shared the video of the man torturing the peacock a couple of days back, following which the forest department launched an investigation.

On the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle seen in the video, the man was identified to be a resident of Rithi town, he said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, Sharma said, adding that the police are looking for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023