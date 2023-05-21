Left Menu

Peace and non-violence cell inaugurated in every district Rajasthan

He said training camps based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi are organised through the department at the state, division and district levels. Gehlot said thousands of youth in remote villages through these training camps are imbibing the life ideals of Mahatma Gandhi along with the importance of peace and non-violence.He said development is not possible in an atmosphere of unrest, violence and tension.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:44 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated offices of the peace and non-violence cell in all the districts of the state.

He said Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the Peace and Non-Violence cell has been set up.

While inaugurating the cell from his official residence through video conferencing, Gehlot said peace and non-violence are the basis of our culture. Mutual love, harmony and brotherhood can be maintained in society only by peace and non-violence.

The objective of this department was to develop the spirit of peace and non-violence in villages and hamlets and each resident of the state. He said training camps based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi are organised through the department at the state, division and district levels. Gehlot said thousands of youth in remote villages through these training camps are imbibing the life ideals of Mahatma Gandhi along with the importance of peace and non-violence.

He said development is not possible in an atmosphere of unrest, violence and tension. There are examples of many countries in the world where violence has posed a threat to the entire humanity.

The chief minister also mentioned the efforts of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi in establishing peace in the Indian subcontinent and said he sacrificed his life for peace and development. He said Gandhi Museum being built in Jaipur will be a special museum of its kind, in which people will get an opportunity to know about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his works.

