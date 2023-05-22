US troubled by Israeli order on settler presence in West Bank outpost - State Dept

The U.S. State Department on Sunday said Washington was deeply troubled by an Israeli government order that allows Jewish settlers to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank.

The move was inconsistent with Israeli commitments to U.S. administrations and advancing settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement

