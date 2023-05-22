3 killed, more than 10 injured as mini truck overturns in MP

Left Menu

Three women were killed and more than 10 other people injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Katni district, officials said on Monday.The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna, they said.

PTI | Katni | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:02 IST
Three women were killed and more than 10 other people injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning to Jabalpur after visiting a temple at Maihar town in Satna, they said. The mini truck (loading vehicle) overturned near Piprondh under Madhav Nagar police station limits, Katni district collector Avi Prasad said. Three women, aged 20, 45 and 50, were killed in the accident. Around a dozen others were injured and undergoing treatment, he said. According to police officials, the deceased and the injured persons were residents of Barela area in Jabalpur.

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

