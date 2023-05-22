Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, May 22: -HC to hear petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren challenging the proceedings initiated against him by Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

-HC to hear appeals by CBI and ED against acquittal of A Raja and others in 2G scam cases.

