PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:32 IST
Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, May 22: -HC to hear petition by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren challenging the proceedings initiated against him by Lokpal on the basis of a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
-HC to hear appeals by CBI and ED against acquittal of A Raja and others in 2G scam cases.
