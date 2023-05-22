Left Menu

Man snatches boy's phone after finding him alone at home in Delhi

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the house is being scanned to identify the accused and trace him, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:57 IST
A man allegedly barged into a house and snatched a mobile phone from a 10-year-old boy in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Sunday when the boy was alone at home playing a game on the phone, they added.

According to police, the accused entered the house on the pretext of enquiring about an address. Finding the boy alone, he allegedly snatched his phone by threatening to hurt him with a sharp object.

After his mother returned home, the boy narrated the incident to her, they said. The woman reported the matter to the police and a case was lodged under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the house is being scanned to identify the accused and trace him, he said.

