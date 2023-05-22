Left Menu

Indian-origin woman jailed for drugs supply conspiracy in UK

Kaur was sentenced last week following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit SEROCU, which works across different police forces in Britain.The unit uncovered that Kaur was involved in activities as a money and drugs courier for a Buckinghamshire-based organised crime group OCG.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:15 IST
A 41-year-old Indian-origin woman has been sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment by a UK court for her role in a large-scale conspiracy to supply drugs in the country.

Mandeep Kaur, from north London, was found guilty by a majority jury of conspiracy to supply Class A or banned drugs and a unanimous jury of conspiracy to possess criminal property at Aylesbury Crown Court, sitting at Amersham, following a two-week trial. Kaur was sentenced last week following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), which works across different police forces in Britain.

The unit uncovered that Kaur was involved in activities as a money and drugs courier for a Buckinghamshire-based organised crime group (OCG). She was found to have undertaken a number of journeys for a criminal group who were responsible for supplying cocaine across the UK. "Kaur's involvement in the OCG, in this case, was significant. She willingly delivered and collected criminal money under instruction from a senior member of the group," said Detective Constable Dale Lester, Investigating officer from SEROCU.

"On one occasion, she went one step further and moved a kilo of cocaine – acts she decided to do of her own free will for financial gain. This conviction is a demonstration of SEROCU's ongoing commitment to tackling and dismantling organised crime across the South East and further afield," he said. During the trial, Kaur was found to have delivered a kilogram of cocaine on June 13, 2020, and was arrested three days later and was in possession of a bag containing 50,000 pounds in cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

