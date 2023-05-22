Left Menu

Brazil's Campos Neto says inflation expectations still high

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:07 IST
Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that inflation expectations in the country remain high, dubbing long term forecasts stuck around 4% "a problem".

Campos Neto told a seminar hosted by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that even though headline inflation has been slowing down, the core index remains "high" and "well above target".

Policymakers have mentioned de-anchored inflation expectations as one of the reasons for high interest rates in the South American nation, where the benchmark rate currently stands at a cycle high of 13.75%.

