Left Menu

Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in UP's Saharanpur

Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area here, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police Rural Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village here.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:25 IST
Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in UP's Saharanpur
  • Country:
  • India

Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area here, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village here. After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added. Jain said the coins having inscriptions in Arabic language were used during the Mughal period. The archaeological department will examine the coins and confirm the metal used in making them, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023