Nearly 400 coins dating back to Mughal era found in UP's Saharanpur

Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era were found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area here, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village here. After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added. Jain said the coins having inscriptions in Arabic language were used during the Mughal period. The archaeological department will examine the coins and confirm the metal used in making them, the SP added.

