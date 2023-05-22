Left Menu

Woman dies after jumping into well with son, daughter in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her son and daughter in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Nasirabad police station area in Loharwada, they said.

Bhagwati Devi (32) along with her son Kuldeep (12) and daughter Deepika (6) jumped into a well near her house, police said.

Police said that after the post-mortem the bodies were handed over to the relatives. A case of dowry death has been registered against the in-laws of the woman on behalf of the deceased's brother. The police are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

