Youth dupes 2 Delhi women of Rs 13 lakh by promising sponsorship to play in Ranji Trophy, govt job

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping two women, one of whom is a cricketer, of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of arranging sponsorship from a sports company for her to play in the Ranji Trophy, police here said on Monday. The accused -- Gagan Sharma -- of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district -- also promised one of the women a government job, they said. In the complaint against Sharma, victims Ananya Jain and Swati Tyagi said they met him at a park in Preet Vihar where he was imparting cricket coaching, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. After learning that Tyagi is a cricket player, Sharma introduced himself to the duo as a player of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team and showed them his pictures in a jersey, Guguloth said.

Sharma lured the duo by saying that his relatives had contacts with higher officials of various departments. He claimed that his sister was a judge at a high court, his father a station house officer in Delhi Police and his uncle the director of a public bank, the DCP said.

The youth offered Tyagi a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy tournament with the help of a sponsorship from a sports company. He later gave Tyagi a forged cheque and letter of sponsorship from the company, she added.

Sharma also offered to help Jain secure a job in a public sector bank and gave her a forged appointment letter, Guguloth said, adding that he charged a total of Rs 13 lakh from the duo in return.

Both the letters were verified by the authorities concerned and were found to be forged, the police said.

Raids were conducted and the accused was arrested on Saturday from V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar here, they said.

The accused's father is a farmer in Bulandshahr, they added.

