Left Menu

Youth dupes 2 Delhi women of Rs 13 lakh by promising sponsorship to play in Ranji Trophy, govt job

He claimed that his sister was a judge at a high court, his father a station house officer in Delhi Police and his uncle the director of a public bank, the DCP said.The youth offered Tyagi a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy tournament with the help of a sponsorship from a sports company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:38 IST
Youth dupes 2 Delhi women of Rs 13 lakh by promising sponsorship to play in Ranji Trophy, govt job
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping two women, one of whom is a cricketer, of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of arranging sponsorship from a sports company for her to play in the Ranji Trophy, police here said on Monday. The accused -- Gagan Sharma -- of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district -- also promised one of the women a government job, they said. In the complaint against Sharma, victims Ananya Jain and Swati Tyagi said they met him at a park in Preet Vihar where he was imparting cricket coaching, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. After learning that Tyagi is a cricket player, Sharma introduced himself to the duo as a player of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team and showed them his pictures in a jersey, Guguloth said.

Sharma lured the duo by saying that his relatives had contacts with higher officials of various departments. He claimed that his sister was a judge at a high court, his father a station house officer in Delhi Police and his uncle the director of a public bank, the DCP said.

The youth offered Tyagi a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy tournament with the help of a sponsorship from a sports company. He later gave Tyagi a forged cheque and letter of sponsorship from the company, she added.

Sharma also offered to help Jain secure a job in a public sector bank and gave her a forged appointment letter, Guguloth said, adding that he charged a total of Rs 13 lakh from the duo in return.

Both the letters were verified by the authorities concerned and were found to be forged, the police said.

Raids were conducted and the accused was arrested on Saturday from V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar here, they said.

The accused's father is a farmer in Bulandshahr, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023