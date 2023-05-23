UP man kills wife after she objects to his drinking habit

A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Mandawar area here following an argument over his alcohol addiction, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Dwarkapuri village, they said.

When the accused, Vijender, returned home in an inebriated state, his wife objected to his drinking habit and a quarrel ensued. In a fit of rage, Vijender hit Neelam (35) with an axe and fled, police said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused following a complaint by his father Nepal Singh. Efforts are underway to nab Vijender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)