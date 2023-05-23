Left Menu

Rickshaw puller arrested for raping minor girl in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

A 50-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at his rented house in east Delhis Pandav Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, the 13-year-old girl went to throw garbage outside when the accused pulled her into his room and raped her, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:50 IST
Rickshaw puller arrested for raping minor girl in Delhi's Pandav Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at his rented house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Upender Mukhiya from Bihar, lives in a slum cluster in the area, they said. On Monday, the 13-year-old girl went to throw garbage outside when the accused pulled her into his room and raped her, police said. The matter was reported by the victim's parents the same night after the girl narrated her ordeal to them, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said a case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested while he was preparing to leave his rented accommodation, she said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted at a hospital and she was also counselled, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023