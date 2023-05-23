Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by brother over domestic dispute in UP’s Pratapgarh

A man was stabbed to death by his elder brother over a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened on Monday night in an area under Sangipur police station, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Gyanendra Tiwari 28.Inspector-in-charge SHO of Sangipur police station Manoj Kumar Yadav said Shailendra Tiwari alias Pardeshi, a resident of Juhi Shuklapur village who is a security guard in the police station here stabbed his younger brother to death while he was sleeping on the terrace.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:07 IST
A man was stabbed to death by his elder brother over a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in an area under Sangipur police station, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Gyanendra Tiwari (28).

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Sangipur police station Manoj Kumar Yadav said Shailendra Tiwari alias Pardeshi, a resident of Juhi Shuklapur village who is a security guard in the police station here stabbed his younger brother to death while he was sleeping on the terrace. When the neighbours heard the cries and ran after him, Shailendra reached the police station and surrendered, police said. On the complaint of the deceased's uncle, a case of murder has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

Yadav said that the incident is being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

