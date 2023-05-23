Russian Ministry says incursion forces driven back into Ukraine after Belgorod attack
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:48 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that the remnants of the units that it blamed for Monday's cross-border attack from Ukraine on the Belgorod region had been forced back into Ukrainian territory.
In its daily briefing, the ministry said more than 70 attackers had been killed. Reuters was unable to verify the report.
