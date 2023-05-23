Left Menu

France's Macron to meet OpenAI's Sam Altman at Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Sam Altman, the Silicon Valley businessman who rose to fame with ChatGPT, on Tuesday to discuss the place of France and Europe in the global race for artificial intelligence (AI), his office said. Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, which runs the chatbot, is one of the tech world's most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with comprehensive regulations to make sure AI is used responsibly.

France's Macron to meet OpenAI's Sam Altman at Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Sam Altman, the Silicon Valley businessman who rose to fame with ChatGPT, on Tuesday to discuss the place of France and Europe in the global race for artificial intelligence (AI), his office said.

Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, which runs the chatbot, is one of the tech world's most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with comprehensive regulations to make sure AI is used responsibly. Macron, who has been an ardent defender of France as a "startup nation", has tasked his government with offering attractive investment conditions for tech entrepreneurs from electronic car batteries to cryptocurrencies.

Altman and Macron will also discuss OpenAI's "next steps", as well as the regulation necessary at the European and international level to reconcile innovation and ethical and democratic issues, his office said. The meeting comes as Altman, who this month told the U.S. congress that things could "go quite wrong" when asked about the potential risk of artificial intelligence, is visiting Europe for talks with political leaders.

The European Union is at the forefront of drafting new AI rules that could set the global benchmark to address privacy and safety concerns that have arisen with the rapid advances in the generative AI technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT. Earlier this month, Macron also received Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who is also active in the AI sphere.

 

