NCW constitutes team to look into fatal stabbing of Kerala doctor

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death on May 10 by the man whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Keralas Kollam district where he was brought after an alleged fight with his family members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:53 IST
  • India

The National Commission for Women has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Kerala doctor by a patient who was brought at her hospital by police for treatment.

The NCW said the bereaved family approached the panel expressing dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala Police. The family has also alleged a potential cover-up by the police department.

Therefore, the Commission said it has deputed a two-member inquiry committee, headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, which will be visiting the state on May 25 for a thorough inquiry and address these concerns.

The team will be interacting with the family of the victim, the investigating officers probing the case and senior officials from both the police department and the hospital where the deceased doctor was posted, the NCW said.

The Commission had earlier taken cognisance of the incident and written to the state's police chief for a thorough investigation into the matter. The Commission said it had also sought a detailed report in the matter from the state police, which is yet to be received. Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death on May 10 by the man whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Kerala's Kollam district where he was brought after an alleged fight with his family members.

