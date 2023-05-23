Left Menu

Ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studious has to be pursued: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Singh hoped that the business community will help in scaling up the efforts already taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of I&B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:01 IST
Ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studious has to be pursued: Dr. Jitendra Singh
Dr. Jitendra Singh said, ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studios has to be pursued rigorously to support the film industry. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri G Kishan Reddy today addressed the side event on the theme ‘Promoting Incredible India through Film Tourism’ on the sidelines of 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The side event was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Shri Apurva Chandra.

The side event on Tourism was aimed at furthering the scope of the Film Tourism sector and highlighting all the aspects of Incredible India.

 

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is not far from getting an Oscar, having the best film production policies in place like the film facilitation process. India has no dearth of talent having the century old film legacy with leading names of Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray who have been acknowledged for their art work despite no avenues and facilities, Dr. Singh added.

Dr. Singh hoped that the business community will help in scaling up the efforts already taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of I&B.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studios has to be pursued rigorously to support the film industry. Liberalisation of state regulations has to be taken up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to encourage film making throughout India, Dr. Singh added..

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023