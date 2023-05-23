Ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studious has to be pursued: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri G Kishan Reddy today addressed the side event on the theme ‘Promoting Incredible India through Film Tourism’ on the sidelines of 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The side event was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Shri Apurva Chandra.

The side event on Tourism was aimed at furthering the scope of the Film Tourism sector and highlighting all the aspects of Incredible India.

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is not far from getting an Oscar, having the best film production policies in place like the film facilitation process. India has no dearth of talent having the century old film legacy with leading names of Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray who have been acknowledged for their art work despite no avenues and facilities, Dr. Singh added.

Dr. Singh hoped that the business community will help in scaling up the efforts already taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of I&B.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, ease of film making and upgradation of the existing studios has to be pursued rigorously to support the film industry. Liberalisation of state regulations has to be taken up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to encourage film making throughout India, Dr. Singh added..

(With Inputs from PIB)