Man promises to help job seeker, rapes her outside his office in Gurugram

A 42-year-old man allegedly raped a Delhi woman in a car parked outside his office here, police said on Tuesday.The 30-year-old woman, who was looking for a job, was assured of help by the accused, the victim alleged.She said the man also claimed to have made an objectionable video and threatened to make it viral if she told anyone about the incident, adding that he also used to give her death threats.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:35 IST
A 42-year-old man allegedly raped a Delhi woman in a car parked outside his office here, police said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman, who was looking for a job, was assured of help by the accused, the victim alleged.

She said the man also claimed to have made an objectionable video and threatened to make it viral if she told anyone about the incident, adding that he also used to give her death threats. According to the complaint, the woman befriended the accused Amit about five months ago. She had been looking for work for a long time and Amit had assured her of a job, she said.

''On May 21, Amit called me near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and took me to Gurugram on the pretext of showing his office and getting me a job. He took me to an office near Ambience Mall in DLF Phase 1 area where he offered me a spiked cold drink,'' the victim said in her complaint.

''I got dizzy after consuming the cold drink after which he took me inside his car where he raped me,'' she said. The man threatened to kill her saying he had filmed the incident and would upload it on the internet if she told anyone about it, she added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 Police Station on Monday. Action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts of the case, DLF Phase 3 Station House Officer (SHO) Rajender Singh said.

