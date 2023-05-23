Left Menu

Raj: 2 suspected cow smugglers held; 23 animals rescued

Two suspected cow smugglers were arrested after a container truck carrying 23 animals was intercepted in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:36 IST
Two suspected cow smugglers were arrested after a container truck carrying 23 animals was intercepted in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said Tuesday.

During patrolling, a container truck was stopped late Monday night. During the search, 23 bovines were found inside, which were handed over to a cow shelter, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shyam Singh said.

Halaina police station has arrested Ravindra (45) of Telangana and Shamim Qureshi (28) of Uttar Pradesh. Police said after seizing the container, a case has been registered against the duo.

