Canada's govt did not knowingly ignore intelligence of Chinese meddling- rapporteur

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:42 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government did not knowingly ignore intelligence of Chinese meddling, said a special rapporteur named to investigate media leaks alleging China had sought to influence elections and policy.

In March the government asked David Johnston, who formerly served as Canada's governor general, to be a special rapporteur and investigate leaks citing intelligence reports alleging multiple cases of meddling.

"I have not found instances of the government knowingly ignoring intelligence, advice or recommendations on foreign interference, or making decisions based on partisan considerations in dealing with these issues," said Johnston in a 55-page report.

