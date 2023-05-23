Left Menu

AP govt welcomes Rs 10,461 cr pending bifurcation dues disbursal from Centre

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:55 IST
AP govt welcomes Rs 10,461 cr pending bifurcation dues disbursal from Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday welcomed the Central Governmnet disbursing Rs 10,461 crore pending bifurcation dues as compensation towards revenue deficit.

These funds were released as part of dues under the Andhra Pradesh Reoganisation Act, 2014 with Mahendra Chandelia, Assistant Director, Ministry of Finance directing the release of the funds immediately under 'Special General Financial Assistance Category' as part of revenue deficit for fiscal 2014-15. ''This compensation has been given only due to CM Jagan's persistence, determination and his credibility…these funds were not only the right of the state government but also the responsibility of the Central Government,'' said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (political), AP Governmnet in a press note shared on Tuesday.

The Centre usually releases funds in parts but the quantum of this disbursal was a large one in one go, especially the largest ever since birfucation of united Andhra Pradesh. These funds are expected to come in handy for infrastructure development projects and welfare needs in education, housing and healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

