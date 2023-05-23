Biden nominates Air Force general to lead NSA, Cyber Command

Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh to head both the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. The official confirmed a Politico report that cited an Air Force notice sent out Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh to head both the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official confirmed a Politico report that cited an Air Force notice sent out Monday. Haugh is now the deputy commander of the military's U.S. Cyber Command, reporting to the current NSA and Cyber Command chief, Paul Nakasone.

The NSA is the U.S. electronic spy agency. Haugh has served in a number of intelligence and cybersecurity roles, including as director of intelligence at Cyber Command, according to his Air Force biography.

He has three masters' degrees, in telecommunications, joint information operations and national resource strategy. Haugh was an ROTC program graduate at Pennsylvania's Lehigh University, where he majored in Russian Studies. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

