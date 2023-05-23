Left Menu

Russia says it deployed fighter jet to prevent U.S. bomber planes from crossing border

Updated: 23-05-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:34 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it deployed a fighter jet to prevent two United States strategic bombers from crossing the Russian border as they flew over the Baltic Sea.

"The crew of the Russian fighter classified the aerial targets as two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers...," it said.

It added that the bomber planes did not cross the Russian border and that the Russian fighter jet subsequently returned to its home airfield.

