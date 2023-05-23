Left Menu

UP: 3 teens drown while bathing in Ganga

They had gone to take bathe in Ganga and ventured into deep waters. One of their friends, Sameer, who had not joined them in the water but was standing nearby, informed their family members and police about the incident.

UP: 3 teens drown while bathing in Ganga
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three teenage friends who had gone to bathe in the river Ganga drowned on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ujaib (18), Zohaib (14) and Ashraf (17), residents of Sheikhpura village under the Kamalganj police station area. They had gone to take bathe in Ganga and ventured into deep waters. One of their friends, Sameer, who had not joined them in the water but was standing nearby, informed their family members and police about the incident. Divers fished out the bodies after almost two hours, they said.

A police outpost in-charge said the family members of the deceased have given in writing not to conduct the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

