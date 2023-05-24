Left Menu

Kerala village official arrested for accepting bribe; Cash, deposit documents worth over Rs 1 crore seized

The vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on Tuesday recovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore during a search of the rented accommodation of a village official caught while allegedly accepting a bribe, officials said.An official of the Kerala Polices Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau VACB, which conducted the raid, said Suresh Kumar, a field assistant at Palakkayam village, was arrested following a trap operation.

Kerala village official arrested for accepting bribe; Cash, deposit documents worth over Rs 1 crore seized
The vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on Tuesday recovered cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore during a search of the rented accommodation of a village official caught while allegedly accepting a bribe, officials said.

An official of the Kerala Police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which conducted the raid, said Suresh Kumar, a field assistant at Palakkayam village, was arrested following a trap operation. The 50-year-old was nabbed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 on Tuesday morning.

Following his arrest, vigilance sleuths conducted a search of his rented room in Mannarkkad town near here and recovered more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, bank fixed deposit documents amounting to around Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh from his salary account.

Besides, 17 kilogrammes of coins were also seized from the room, the official told PTI.

The arrest of the official, hailing from Malayinkil in Thiruvananthapuram, has been recorded, he said. VACB officials said the cash and coins were found in cardboard boxes and plastic bags and all these are suspected to have been amassed through bribes.

A detailed investigation is required in this case, they said.

