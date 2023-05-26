Mexico president says does not want relations with Peru under Boluarte

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government does not want to have commercial or economic ties with Peru as long as his counterpart Dina Boluarte remains in power, as he considers her a "usurper" of the presidency.

Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday declared Lopez Obrador unwelcome in the country, citing what they described as his meddling in Peru's internal affairs after the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

