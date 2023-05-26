Left Menu

Hizbul Mujahideen terror associate held with Chinese grenade in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:52 IST
Security forces on Friday arrested an associate of the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen along with a Chinese grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.

The terror associate has ben identified as Mohd Yousaf Chouhan of Chhar Cherji village in Kishtwar.

Based on the information about involvement of Mohd Yousaf Chouhan in terror-lated activities, a case was registered, police officials said.

Teams of police along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in Cherji, Chicha and Padyarna areas of the district and arrested the Hizb associate, they said.

On his disclosure, police recovered one Chinese grenade from Cherji area, the officials said. A major search operation has been launched in the area to nab active terrorists of the district and further develop leads into the case, they added.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal warned the youths not to fall pray to the evil designs of terrorist organisations which will spoil their career.

so that immediate counter action is taken against them accordingly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

