Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

Brazil's government said on Friday the United Nations has confirmed the Amazonian city of Belem as the host of the COP30 climate change summit in November 2025.

"I'm convinced it is going to be a great event," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a video announcing the decision. "I'm sure the people of Para state (where Belem is located) will delight the world."

