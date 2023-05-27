Body of man found in UP village; murder suspected

The body of a 43-year-old man was found in a village in this district on Saturday, police said.

The body of Om Prakash was found near his Purey Chaudhary village with serious injury marks on the head. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, said Amethi SP Elamaran G.

The SP said legal action is being taken by sending the body for post-mortem. After receiving the complaint from the family, further action will be taken by filing a case, he added.

