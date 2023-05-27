Left Menu

Student leader arrested for raping domestic help

As of now, the victim is under observation and care.The victim is from the Longding district and presently residing in Nirjuli.Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Womens Welfare Society APWWS has condemned the rape and called on the police to expedite the investigation and not let the accused out without completing the investigation.Such a heinous crime needs to be condemned and should never be tolerated.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:35 IST
Student leader arrested for raping domestic help
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a student leader here for allegedly raping a 21-year-old domestic help, working at his home.

Milli Tetik, the accused, was arrested after the victim filed an FIR on May 23 at Women Police Station here, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Tetik is the president of the Kamle District Students' Union (KDSU).

The SP said that a medical examination of the victim was conducted at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here, and the sexual assault on her was confirmed.

He said the police are waiting for the confession and statement of the victim before the magistrate under Section 164.

''Once the magisterial report is received, the police will undertake further action on the matter,'' the SP said.

Singh said the incident occurred on May 22 and police received the information of rape from TRIHMS. The victim filed an FIR the next day, and accordingly, a case was registered.

''Police will file a charge sheet soon in the case,'' the SP said.

He added that the accused is presently under police custody and the interrogation process is on. As of now, the victim is under observation and care.

The victim is from the Longding district and presently residing in Nirjuli.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the rape and called on the police to expedite the investigation and not let the accused out without completing the investigation.

''Such a heinous crime needs to be condemned and should never be tolerated. The APWWS will extend all possible assistance to the survivor of the rape. The Longding branch of APWWS is in touch with the survivor,'' the women's organisation added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023