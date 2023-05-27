Ex-gratia for family after death of 3 siblings in house collapse in J-K’s Kishtwar

Authorities on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief to a family which lost three of its members in a house collapse incident in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav also assured every possible support to the affected family.

Three visually impaired brothers were killed when their house collapsed due to heavy rains in village Pullar in Nagseni area of Kishtwar late Friday night.

The district administration immediately provided financial support of Rs 25,000 to the family besides material relief under the Red Cross, the official said. He said the deputy commissioner announced ex-gratia relief up to Rs 4 lakh for the family, besides compensation for the damaged house as per the SDRF norms.

This additional relief fund has been provided to assist the family in coping with the long-term implications of this tragic incident, the official said, adding the authorities concerned have initiated an inquiry into the collapse to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)