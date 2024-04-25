Left Menu

Three arrested for defrauding developer of Rs 42 lakh in Thane land deal

The police in Maharashtras Thane district have registered a case against a couple and their son for allegedly cheating a builder of nearly Rs 42 lakh over the sale of land, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:26 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a couple and their son for allegedly cheating a builder of nearly Rs 42 lakh over the sale of land, an official said on Thursday. In his complaint, the 27-year-old builder, who lives in the Bhiwandi area, said the accused and he had signed an agreement a few months ago towards the sale of more than 15 acres of land in the district. The builder alleged that he and his family paid Rs 42 lakh to the accused in connection with the deal but the accused neither got the land transferred nor refunded the money. While the accused sold the land to others, they abused and threatened to harm the builder whenever he sought a refund, the official said citing the complaint.

Acting on a complaint by the builder, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi registered a case against the couple and their son on Tuesday, the official added.

